Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 27 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state government would initiate an advertisement for a fresh recruitment drive for teachers by May 30, the last date set by the Supreme Court to issue notification in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment case is May 31.

Mamata Banerjee said, "We have filed a review petition in the Supreme Court in the SSC recruitment case. But there is summer vacation in the Apex Court at the moment. We have created a process in which the review petition will be in progress and issue of advertisement will also be done. The SC has already set a deadline of May 31 to issue notification for teachers recruitment. There are two parts. One group is C group D and the other is teachers. We have already informed that we are with the teachers so that they get back their jobs."

Also Read | Ghulam Nabi Azad Health Update: Former Minister Admitted to Hospital, BJP Leader Baijayant Jay Panda Says 'He Is Stable'.

The top court also directed the West Bengal government and the WB Staff Selection Commission to issue advertisements for fresh recruitment of assistant teachers by May 31 and to complete the entire process by December 31.

She further said that the review petition is still pending and there is summer vacation in the Court.

Also Read | 'I Got Married Quietly Because of India-Pakistan Clash': Patna's Renowned Educator and YouTuber Khan Sir.

"We are issuing notification by May 31 for fresh recruitment and if we get good result in the review petition we will go by that. Both options are open. We will issue an advertisement and file affidavit by May 30. Commencement of online application will be done till 16 June. Last date of online application will be July 14. We have kept two months extra if there is delay in review petition. Publication of panel will be done by Nov 15 and counselling will also be done by November. Advertisement will be published for 24,203 vacant posts in Govt schools which is deemed to be vacant according to HC orders," she said.

"Additional posts created for 11,517 vacancies for 9 & 10 teachers and 6,912 for classes 11 and 12. 571 vacancies for Group C and 1000 for Group D. There will be an age relaxation so that everyone can appear in the exam. We will give an experience advantage to those who have worked for so long. For Group C and D separate departments will be created and it will be focussed after issue advertisements for fresh recruitment of assistant teachers. SC has said that they would get salary till December so they should appear in the exams," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)