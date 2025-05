Riyadh, May 27: Former minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is part of an all-party delegation, has been admitted to a hospital and is now under medical supervision, BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda said on Tuesday. "Halfway into our delegation's tour, Shri @ghulamnazad has had to be admitted to hospital. He is stable, under medical supervision, and will be undergoing some tests and procedures," Panda, who is leading the delegation, said in a post on X. Number of Terrorists Living in Pakistan is Probably More Than Terrorists Residing All over the World: Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Azad's contributions to the meetings in Bahrain and Kuwait were highly impactful, and he is disappointed at being bedridden, he said. "We will deeply miss his presence in Saudi Arabia and Algeria," said Panda, who arrived in the Saudi capital on Tuesday along with the delegation. During the visit, the delegation will interact with a cross-section of political dignitaries, government officials, thought leaders and members of the Indian community.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)