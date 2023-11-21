Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday skipped the marquee Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) here but said he extended his mental support to whatever "good" that happened anywhere in the state.

"I am attending BGBS from here (Raj Bhavan). Whatever good happens anywhere in West Bengal, I will always be there mentally to support," Bose told journalists earlier in the day.

Tuesday was the first day of the annual two-day BGBS, which is being attended by hundreds of companies from 17 countries, including the UK, the US, Australia, Korea, Japan, Germany, and France.

While opening the summit, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a slew of new policies including plans to double the state's exports, modernise its logistics and promote renewable energy manufacturing.

She also announced a policy to promote bio-fuels and a new sub-sea cable landing station at the sea-resort of Digha to help improve internet connectivity in the eastern region.

She also told a star-studded gathering of business leaders including petro-chemicals to retail tycoon Mukesh Ambani, Energy baron Sanjeev Goenka and Wipro's Rishad Premji, that four new industrial corridors would be set up including Dankuni-Kalyani, Tajpur port-Raghunathpur, Dankuni-Jhargram and Durgapur to Cooch Behar in north Bengal.

