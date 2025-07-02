Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] July 2 (ANI): West Bengal Irrigation Minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia has strongly condemned the alleged gangrape incident in Kasba, Kolkata. "Our party strongly condemns the Kasba incident. I, Manas Bhunia, also strongly condemn it," he said.

Bhunia appreciated the police's prompt action in the case, saying that they had made immediate arrests. "The police have taken prompt action and made immediate arrests. Our Chief Minister does not tolerate such incidents," he added.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 2, 2025: Hyundai Motor India, Maruti Suzuki India and Lupin Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

The Minister also clarified his stance on previous comments that were reportedly linked to the incident. "I would like to clarify that my previous comments were not related to the Kasba incident. They have been misrepresented and linked to the unfortunate incident in an attempt to malign and defame me. I reiterate - I strongly condemn this incident." Bhunia said.

In a video circulated on Facebook, Bhunia can be heard saying, "As soon as a small incident happens in Bengal, there is a lot of noise, they say 'look the everything is gone.. such a destruction.'... Yes, incidents happen, and they happen within families too. Husbands are killing their wives, and wives are taking the help of their lovers to kill their husbands when they go on vacation. These are the crises of the society."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Embark on 5-Nation Tour Today To Boost Bilateral Ties, First Stoppage Ghana.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/16hCEZvjCr/

Earlier in the day, the father of one of the accused in the alleged gangrape case at a law college in Kolkata has expressed faith in the judiciary, saying that the court will decide the further course of action."The matter is subjudice and investigation is underway. I have been saying from the beginning that I have faith in the judiciary. The court will decide the further course of action," the man told ANI on Tuesday.

He added that he trusts the state government, police, and administration, and is confident that the truth will come out during the investigation. Responding to claims that his son had previously registered cases against him, the man said, "I trust the state government, police and the administration. People are saying there were cases already registered against my son, so why was he not arrested back then? I am sure the truth will come out..."

On June 25, a female student was allegedly gangraped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kasba area in the capital city of West Bengal.

A four-member BJP fact-finding committee also visited Kolkata to assess the situation. The delegation includes former Union Ministers Satpal Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi, Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb, and Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra.

The main accused in the case, Manojit Mishra, has been taken into custody along with three others. The SIT continues to probe the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)