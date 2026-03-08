New Town (West Bengal) [India], March 8 (ANI): The West Bengal locals on Sunday gathered infront of a private hotel in New Town, wearing posters on their chest that read 'Go back, Gyanesh Kumar, murderer of democracy' as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners SS Sandhu, Vivek Joshi and Senior Deputy Election Commissioenrs Maneesh gard and Pawan Kumar arrived at the Kolkata Airport along with CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

The CEC reached Kolkata for a three-day visit today, scheduled from March 8 to March 10, to review election preparedness in West Bengal.

The locals organised a protest and showed a black flag to the convoy of the Chief Election Commissioner outside the airport in Kolkata.

During the visit, they will review preparations for the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections. They will meet all political parties, senior administration officials, and police.

Earlier on Saturday, after reviewing the preparations for the forthcoming polls in Kerala, Gyanesh Kumar said that the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala are expected to set a benchmark for democratic practices, expressing confidence in the preparedness of the state's election machinery and cooperation from political parties.

"Kerala was my karma bhoomi 22 years back. Now I have come back here to review the preparedness for the upcoming elections. All the political parties and the entire election machinery have assured that the upcoming elections in Kerala are going to be the model not only for the country, but for the world," he stated.

Politics in Bengal has heated up as the state prepares itself to face assembly polls in the first half of this year. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) faces a major challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party. (ANI)

