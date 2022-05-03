Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 3 (ANI): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday held a protest march in Kolkata marking one year of post-poll violence in the state.

Top leaders of West Bengal BJP including Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and state party chief Suvendu Adhikari participated in the protest march.

"Today is a black day. But Mamata Banerjee definitely lost Nandigram. It was important," Adhikari told ANI.

BJP said the agitation will continue till peace prevails in the state and justice is done.

"Our agitation will continue. On May 12, Suvendu Adhikari and I will visit Deocha Pachami. We will meet the members of the tribal community whose plots of land are being attempted to be grabbed by this government. We will agitate," West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar told ANI.

Asked about the incumbent TMC government's first anniversary celebrations, Majumdar said, "Mamata Banerjee has reached here on the ladder made by the blood and corpses of the common people. If she thinks that it should be celebrated then she should be congratulated for this."

Several incidents of violence were reported at various places in West Bengal after the announcement of the state Assembly poll results on May 2 last year.

In August, the Calcutta High Court had ordered a court-monitored probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal. (ANI)

