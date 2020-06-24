Kolkata, Jun 24 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll on Wednesday rose to 591 as 11 more people succumbed to the disease, while 445 fresh cases pushed the state's tally to 15,173, health department officials said.

All the 11 people died due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, a bulletin issued by the department said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Bans Inter-District Movement of TNSTC Buses Till June 30, Private Vehicles With E-Passes Allowed.

Six deaths were reported from Kolkata, two from Howrah, and one each from South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Darjeeling, it said.

The state's discharge rate improved to 63.94 per cent, with 484 patients recovering from COVID-19 since Tuesday, it said.

Also Read | DGCA Issues Circular To Airlines Regarding Handling of Unruly Passengers On-board Aircrafts Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)