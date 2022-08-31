Kolkata, Aug 31 (PTI) West Bengal reported 272 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths on Wednesday, the health department said.

The state has so far reported 21,07,050 cases and 21,465 deaths, it said.

There are 2,525 active cases in the state at present, it added.

In the last 24 hours, 305 people recovered, taking the total recoveries to 20,83,060.

The new cases were detected after testing 10,006 samples.

