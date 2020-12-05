Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 5 (ANI): West Bengal reported 3,175 new Covid-19 cases and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours, said state health department on Saturday.

With 3,175 new Covid-19 cases, the total number of cases in the state rose to 4,99,697 including 23,964 active and 4,67,056 recovered cases.

Also Read | Mumbai: 57-Inch Water Pipeline Bursts in Mahim; Water Supply Affected in Dadar, Matunga And Other Areas.

The death toll surged to 8,677 after 49 succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the department said.

The count of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 96-lakh mark with 36,652 cases in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Pinarayi Vijayan Writes to Harsh Vardhan to ‘Reconsider Decision’ of Naming Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology’s New Campus After MS Golwalkar.

Health Ministry said that the total count has reached 96,08,211, including 4,09,689 active cases and 90,58,822 recoveries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)