Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 28 (ANI): West Bengal reported 701 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin issued by the state government on Saturday.

The positivity rate for the day for 1.88 per cent. A total of 37,180 new samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Growing Strong with Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd, A Step Towards Sustainable Eateries: GOELD.

717 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the state to 15,86,882. A total of 19,450 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus so far, with 11 deaths reported during the last 24 hours. There are currently 7,820 active COVID-19 cases in the state, says the bulletin.

The current recovery rate stands at 98.31 per cent and the fatality rate at 1.20 per cent.

Also Read | Dawood Ibrahim's Nexus Caused Concern That Terrorists May Get Hold of Pakistan Nuclear-Weapons.

Ever since the start of the pandemic since March 2020, the state has recorded a total of 16,14,152 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)