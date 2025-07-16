Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], July 16 (ANI): A team of the 41st Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) detained one suspected Bangladeshi national for illegally entering Ranidanga village of Naxalbari in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, an official said on Wednesday.

The Bangladeshi national, identified as Sukumar Chandra Shil, crossed into India about 4 months ago through an unauthorised route.

The detained migrant crossed the border with the help of another Bangladeshi national, identified as Rafiq.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police had deported two Bangladeshi nationals who were illegally staying in the area of Dwarka District in the national capital, officials said.

The Bangladeshi migrants, identified as Shahadatt and Mohammad Anwar, were detained after police conducted a raid in the area upon receiving input regarding the roaming of illegal migrants in the area.

During the interrogation, both of them disclosed that they had illegally migrated from Bangladesh.

According to the police, the Bangladeshi nationals were then produced at the office of FRRO, R.K. Puram and after necessary documentation, they were detained at the Centre at Vijay Vihar, Rohini, Delhi.

They have been deported as per the procedure, police added. (ANI)

