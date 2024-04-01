Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 1 (ANI): The suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh on Monday remanded to Enforcement Directorate custody till April 13 in the Sandeshkhali ED assault case.

Earlier today, the ED produced now-suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan in the Sessions Court, Kolkata.

On Sunday, the ED interrogated Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with the land grab case.

ED also found many illegal financial transactions in the shrimp import and export business.

The ED filed two Enforcement Case Information Reports (ECIR) against him.

One ERIC was regarding ration (PDS) corruption, the source of which was found in a letter written by Jyotiprioryo Mallik, former Bengal food minister.

The other one was filed in regard to unlawful dealings in export-import transactions. This ECIR has allegations of forcible land acquisition.

As per the ED sources, Shahjahan was interrogated in relation to the second ERIC, which involved land grab allegations, on Saturday.

Earlier, suspended Sheikh Shahjahan was sent to judicial custody in the Sandeshkhali Enforcement Directorate assault case.

Before that, on the directive of the Calcutta High Court, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Kolkata Police handed custody of Sheikh Shahjahan to the CBI.

After allegedly evading capture for nearly two months, the suspended TMC leader was apprehended by the West Bengal Police on February 29th.

The women of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district have accused Shahjahan and his aides of grave excesses and atrocities.

Multiple women on the island accused Shajahan and his aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion. (ANI)

