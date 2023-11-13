South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], November 13 (ANI): Trinamool Congress's (TMC) regional president, Saifuddin Lashkar, was shot dead in West Bengal's Jayanagar district, police said.

The incident happened in West Bengal's Jayanagar district's Bamungachi village area.

"One person has been arrested in this incident. He has confessed to the crime," Baruipur Superintendent of Police Palash Chandra Dhali said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

