Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 19 (ANI): The All India Trinamool Congress has rubbished as "baseless" media reports suggesting that the India Political Action Committee (I-PAC) has halted its operations in West Bengal for 20 days.

The party, in a statement, said that the West Bengal unit of the I-PAC is fully engaged in its campaigning operations for the 2026 State Assembly elections.

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"We have come across a media report claiming that IPAC has 'halted its operations in West Bengal for the next 20 days.' This claim is completely baseless and appears to be a deliberate attempt to create confusion on the ground. IPAC WB team remains fully engaged with AITC, and campaign operations are continuing as planned across the state. These narratives are a deliberate attempt to distract from the clear mood on the ground."

"The people of Bengal are fully capable of seeing through these attempts and will respond democratically. West Bengal will not be swayed by misinformation or intimidation. They will respond decisively on the 23rd and 29th, and the results on May 4 will reflect their verdict," the statement read.

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This follows the arrest of I-PAC Director Vinesh Chandel under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with the alleged coal pilferage case.

Vinesh Chandel is the founder, director and 33 per cent shareholder of I-PAC, and was arrested on Monday, after ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Delhi Police.

On Tuesday, TMC MP Derek O'Brien demanded the "immediate and unconditional release" of Vinesh Chandel and called for the withdrawal of central agencies from West Bengal ahead of elections.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, TMC MP said, "We demand the immediate and unconditional release of Vinesh Chandel. We demand that central agencies be withdrawn from Bengal ahead of the pulse."

O'Brien alleged that the ED was being used as a "political tool," claiming that its actions close to elections amount to "electoral sabotage." (ANI)

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