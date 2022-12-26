Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 26 (ANI): West Bengal Health Department has scheduled a virtual meeting with all hospitals in the State on Monday, to assess their preparedness in tackling Covid 19 in case of a possible fourth wave in the country.

Speaking on Covid-19 preparedness, Debjyoti Dey, Assistant Superintendent of Maniktala ESI hospital, said that the hospital is ready to fight against Covid.

"We have isolation wards ready for the Covid Positive patients," Dey said.

"No one has yet been admitted. But our doctors and nursing staff are ready, we have already received some instruction from the health department and are working on it," he added.

According to state Health Department data, West Bengal recorded 9 new COVID-19 cases on December 25.

There were 5 people who recovered from the infection and no deaths were recorded on that day. Total active cases were reported at 53 with 47 in home isolation and 6 in hospital.

With people gearing up to celebrate New Year and with state preparing for Ganga Sagar Mela, the annual religious congregation considered the largest after Kumbh, West Bengal authorities are putting in adequate measures.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is also set to hold a virtual meeting with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) today regarding Covid-19 preparedness, situation, and awareness, IMA informed ANI.

Recently, IMA issued an advisory and appealed to the public to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour with immediate effect.

"As per available reports, nearly 5.37 lakh new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like USA, Japan, South as per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like USA, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil," read the statement of IMA.

The Indian Medical Association has also appealed to the Government to upscale the preparedness for any such situation as seen in 2021 by issuing necessary instructions to the concerned Ministries and Departments to make available emergency medicines, oxygen supply and ambulance services. (ANI)

