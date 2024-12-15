Kolkata, Dec 15 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in West Bengal for helping Bangladeshi nationals to make fake Indian passports, police said on Sunday.

Those arrested were identified as Samaresh Biswas and Dipak Mondal, they said.

Samaresh was arrested from Barasat in North 24 Parganas and Dipak was apprehended from the Coastal police station area in the South 24 Parganas district, they added.

"A total of 34 fake passports were seized from them. They were helping Bangladeshis with these fake documents," a police officer said.

For each fake passport, they used to charge Rs 2 lakh, he said.

Samaresh was arrested earlier as well in another fake passport case. The police have also arrested his son Rana, he said.

When produced before a court, the duo was sent to police remand till December 20, the officer said.

