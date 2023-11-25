North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], November 25 (ANI): November 25 (ANI): Days after a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was shot dead in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, a two-member Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team reached his residence on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, the police arrested two persons in connection with the murder.

The TMC worker was shot dead outside his house on Tuesday. The incident happened in Purani Tala in Bhatpara in Jagaddal police station area in the evening when the deceased, identified as Vicky Jadav, was standing outside his house, the police said.

Reportedly, the assailants were bike-borne and fired nine rounds at Jadav from a close range, causing grievous injuries in the chest and abdomen.

According to the police, Jadav was initially taken to the Bhatapara State General Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital, where he died.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.Police said they were searching for the shooters, who have yet to be identified.

Earlier, a panchayat pradhan was critically injured in a country bomb explosion at Amdanga village in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said on Friday.

Bhaskar Mukherjee, Superintendent of Police (SP), Barasat told ANI that the panchayat pradhan, identified as Rupchand Mondal, sustained grievous injuries in the incident (ANI)

