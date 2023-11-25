Patna November 25: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday claimed that poverty will be finished from his state in two years if the Centre grants it the long-demanded special status. Addressing a gathering at Munger after laying the foundation stone for a 600-bed medical college in the district, he said that if he could do the same with the resources of the state, but it would take more time.

"If the Centre would give special status to Bihar, the poverty of the state would be finished in two years and if I would do the work on my own, it will need 5 years. Hence, I have decided to start a campaign to achieve the purpose. Bihar is an economically backward state and it needs special status. Nitish Kumar-Led Bihar Cabinet Passes Resolution Seeking Special Category Status for State.

"I am saying for the long time that Bihar is a backward state but they (BJP leaders) are saying lies. Backwardness is even in upper castes. Every caste has poor people in Bihar. Hence, special status required here for the development of Bihar," Nitish Kumar said. Chhath Puja 2023: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Offers 'Araghya' as Part of Chhath Puja Celebration (Watch Video).

The Bihar government passed a proposal for the special status of the state on November 22 and also enhanced the limit of reservation from 50 to 65 per cent and 10 per cent for the poor people of upper castes and sent the same to Centre for constitutional ratification. It also demanded Rs 2.5 lakh crore for various development projects.

