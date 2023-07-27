New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on slammed the Bihar government after two people were died in a police firing during a protest in Katihar and asked the Nitish Kumar government “what is happening in his state”.

While speaking with ANI, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that on one hand, the government is unable to provide electricity and when the people hold a protest demanding electricity, they get ‘shot’.

Also Read | UPSC Granted Options of Centre Change to Candidates Who Opted Imphal As Exam Centre, Union Minister Jitendra Singh Informs Rajya Sabha.

He further demanded compensation for the victims and that the guilty police personnel be prosecuted.

“Your government doesn’t provide electricity, and when public protests, you fire guns...What is happening in your Bihar ‘Sushashan Babu’?... People are suffering due to power cuts during summer, I condemn this act... Why does your police force turn Trigger Happy?... Victims should get compensation and guilty police personnel should be prosecuted,” Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Also Read | EU Opens Antitrust Probe into Microsoft over Teams Packaging.

Clashes broke out between Police and the people when locals held a protest over the inadequate supply of power and higher power tariffs against the electricity department in Katihar.

The residents of a village near Barsoi town in Katihar gathered outside the electricity department to protest against the irregular supply of electricity and higher power tariffs.

SP Katihar Jitendra Kumar said that a clash broke out between locals and Police in Kathihar during a protest against the electricity department. People pelted stones and vandalized the office of the Electricity Department.

SP Katihar Jitendra Kumar, however, said that the firing was done in self-defence as the mob got agitated and was out of control.

“The situation is normal. Police deployment has been done at sensitive locations. Videography of the post-mortem of the deceased was done. Bodies were handed over to their relatives. More than 200 personnel-strong units, 3 DSPs, and 4 Inspectors are there on the ground. We are monitoring the situation. A total of 3 people were injured - one of them died on the spot and the other died at Katihar Medical College. The third is under treatment. As per what we found out so far, some protesters suddenly turned violent. Police were called but they could not control it. So, then SDPO reached there with a unit. A little firing was done by the administration in self-defence. But we are doing a fact-based investigation. We have CCTV footage and videos. We are investigating,” Jitendra Kumar said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sushil Modi has said that the Katihar matter should be investigated.

“At present people are not getting electricity even for 3-4 hours in the entire Bihar... In such a situation, the public gathered in anger, and the police opened fire on them, in which, 2 people were killed. The families of these people should get compensation and the entire matter should be investigated,” Sushil Modi said on Thursday.

District Magistrate of Katihar Ravi Kumar said that the matter will be investigated and action will be taken against all those who incited the crowd.

“At present the situation is normal. The police force is present on the spot. The matter will be investigated, strict action will be taken against those who incited the crowd,” Ravi Prakash said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)