Prayagraj, Aug 3 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to apprise it what steps have been taken to stop running of coaching centres in schools.

The court, in an order passed last week, directed the state government and the board to file their responses within 10 days and fixed August 14 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The bench comprising Justice M C Tripathi and Justice Prashant Kumar passed the order in a petition filed by one Manish Kumar Mishra.

The petitioner alleged that coaching centres are being run in private schools in the state.

The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to ensure the strict compliance of the Uttar Pradesh Regulation of Coaching Act of 2002.

