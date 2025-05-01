New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday claimed that the government's caste census decision was the result of the pressure exerted by Rahul Gandhi and said the country has seen that when the party and the Leader of the Opposition resolve to get something done, the Centre has to accept it.

Pilot also said the caste census should be done in a scientific, detailed and transparent manner as has been done in Telangana.

The caste census should not be done superficially, Pilot told PTI Videos here.

"Rahul Gandhi has been raising this (caste census) issue for a long time, but the BJP and the government kept opposing it, saying it is not in the interest of the country and it would divide the country. Suddenly, the government took the decision, thanks to the pressure exerted by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress," the Congress general secretary said.

The entire country has witnessed that whenever the Congress and Rahul Gandhi resolve to get something done, the government has to accept it, Pilot said.

"Those who used to oppose Rahul ji on this issue have gotten to know that the strength of democracy is supreme," the Congress leader said.

The Congress on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the "master of giving a headline without a deadline" and called the government's caste census decision a "diversionary tactic" in the face of demands for taking strong action against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Centre on Wednesday announced that caste enumeration will be part of the next population census, with the inclusion of caste details for the first time since independence.

