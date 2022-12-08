New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Referring to the period in 2017 when India faced a tough situation with the Chinese, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Thursday said that the first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was "resolute".

Doval was speaking at the release of a book on General Bipin Rawat at the Aakash officer's mess in the national capital.

Doval further said that General Bipin Rawat was resolute and he was clear that India won't step back when the country had a tough situation with China.

"In 2017 when we had a tough situation with the Chinese, we used to plan and discuss. Gen Bipin Rawat was resolute. When we said we won't step back and we're going to stay put and make Chinese retreat, they did it after 74-75 days of a tough time," said Doval.

He also recalled his personal relationship with Rawat who died on December 8 in 2021 in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

"General Bipin Rawat's demise is a personal loss for the nation. I had a personal equation with him. His focus was always Indian Army and how the nation will shape in future," he said.

Doval said that General Bipin Rawat along with other officers made a great sacrifice.

"It was a shock that probably has its reverberations and it can be seen and felt all around today. He was a forward-looking person and determined to achieve results. He was a highly professional person," he said.

Navy Vice Chief Admiral SN Ghormade and Air Force Vice Chief Air Marshal Sandeep Singh were also present in the event that was organised to commemorate the first death anniversary of Bipin Rawat.

On December 8, 2021, General Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, ADC General Rawat was also the former General Officer Commanding of 19 Infantry Division and commanded the Division in 2012.

Brig Sanjeev Kumar, Officiating General Officer Commanding, Dagger Division along with other military personnel on Thursday morning laid wreaths at Dagger War Memorial and paid homage to the former Chief of Defence Staff remembering his memorable military career.

The people of Baramulla also organised a ceremony to pay tributes at Dak Bungalow, Baramulla. Many citizens gathered to remember and pay tribute to their favourite General. (ANI)

