Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) The NCP on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', but asked him when he would organise 'Pareshani Pe Charcha' to address the concerns of students' parents and common people.

Clyde Crasto, spokesperson of the NCP, which is currently in power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress, said some celebrities have urged people to watch Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' interaction with students over examinations and wondered when they will question the prime minister on holding interaction on the peoples' sufferings as well.

"Students are under stress during exam period. We thank the prime minister for interacting with them to rid them of stress. But when is he going to hold 'Pareshani Pe Charcha' (interaction on hardships) to address concerns of the students' parents and the common people?” Crasto asked.

He said prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder are increasing everyday, while unemployment has become "a matter of concern".

Have the celebrities ever thought about the troubles faced by the common people due to the price rise, Crasto asked.

During the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event, the prime minister interacts with students and their parents and talks about exam stress and related questions. The event is being organised for the last four years.

