Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 (ANI): BJP MLA T Raja Singh has alleged that restrictions are being imposed on Hindu festivals and atrocities are being committed against Hindus in states governed by the Congress party, including Karnataka and Telangana.

"Wherever there is the government of Congress, restrictions are being imposed on the Hindu festivals and atrocities are being committed on the Hindus, be it Karnataka or Telangana. In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee is trying to impose restrictions on the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra...Here, we were also given notice by the local police officials not to play DJ, use cameras, or use drones. I want to tell the Chief Minister of Telangana that this year's Shobha Yatra will be very grand and he can do whatever he wants to do...,' he said.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raja Singh wrote a letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy requesting the unhindered conduct of the Shri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra scheduled for April 6. The yatra will start from Akashpuri Hanuman Mandir in Dhoolpet and will conclude at HVS Public School in Sultan Bazar, within Singh's Goshamahal Constituency.

In his letter, Raja Singh emphasised that the yatra, which he has been leading since 2010, has always been peaceful, with no incidents disrupting the harmony of Hyderabad. The statement reads, "I have been leading this Shobha Yatra since 2010, and in all these 15 years, not a single incident has disturbed the peace of Hyderabad. Every year, lakhs of Ram Bhakts participate in the yatra with devotion and discipline."

However, Singh expressed concerns over the Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand's recent actions, which involve imposing restrictions on the use of sound systems during the event, citing Supreme Court rules on sound pollution.

The statement reads, "However, this year, I am being pressured by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand, through ACP and DCPs, citing Supreme Court rulings on sound pollution to restrict the use of sound systems during the yatra."

He also questioned, "If so, why is noise pollution heard five times a day, 12 months a year across the city without any restrictions?"

Singh also pointed out the "selective enforcement" of these rules. (ANI)

