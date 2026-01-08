BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 8: Prodapt today announced that it has been awarded the ISO 42001 certification, the world's first and the only global standard for AI Management Systems (AIMS). Marking a significant milestone in its journey, Prodapt is setting a higher benchmark to deliver secure, ethical, and scalable AI for global enterprises.

ISO 42001 lays a rigorous framework for governing AI across strategy, technology, and operations. The certification, awarded by an independent accredited body, validates Prodapt's enterprise-grade AI management framework, including executive-led oversight, strong technology foundations, and disciplined operational processes. These measures ensure AI systems are responsibly designed, deployed, monitored, and evolved throughout their lifecycle. The evaluation emphasizes risk management, ethical AI practices, transparency, and scalability, confirming Prodapt's ability to proactively identify and mitigate risks while ensuring accountability in AI-driven outcomes. Human-in-the-loop controls are systematically embedded across AI workflows, supported by clearly defined ownership models, escalation mechanisms, and decision traceability.

Manish Vyas, CEO & MD, Prodapt, said, "As enterprises transition to AI-driven decision-making, trust and governance become non-negotiable. ISO 42001 is a powerful global benchmark for what it takes to operationalize AI responsibly, and this certification reflects the depth of our executive commitment, governance rigor, and real-world learnings from large-scale AI deployments. This certification gives our customers the confidence to scale AI boldly with us, knowing it is governed, secure, and enterprise-ready."

The certification also recognizes Prodapt's end-to-end AI lifecycle governance (design, build, enhancement and deprecation), supported by comprehensive documentation, auditable trails, and continuous monitoring.

These capabilities are reinforced by multiple large-scale AI implementations for global enterprises, enabling innovation at scale without compromising trust or compliance.

Being among a select group of global technology services providers to achieve ISO 42001 certification underscores Prodapt's leadership in responsible AI.

