Patna (Bihar) [India], March 8 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's Day, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government, accusing HIM of failing to address the issues faced by women in the state.

Tejashwi Yadav criticized Nitish Kumar by posting a video and by calling him the "self-proclaimed creator of the universe" and "self-obsessed." He questioned the Chief Minister's commitment to women's welfare, asking who would hold him accountable for the ongoing problems affecting women in the state.

Taking to social media, X RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav wrote, "Who will tie the bell of these factual figures around the neck of the self-proclaimed creator of the universe, the only knower of the universe and the self-obsessed Chief Minister of Bihar? His Bhunja Party or retired officers??"

He further wrote, "After watching this video, you will be able to guess for yourself who respects women in the House and inside Bihar and who is constantly insulting women?"

The video shared by Tejashwi Yadav was from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It highlighted issues faced by women in Bihar, such as 63% of pregnant women being malnourished and anemic, a maternal mortality rate of 118, rising cases of breast and cervical cancer, and only 59% of women in the state using menstrual products.

In his post, Tejashwi Yadav also targeted Nitish Kumar's party, the JDU, and retired officers, hinting that they might not be able to bring change either. He claimed the figures of the Health Ministry wwould make it clear which party truly respects women in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and which is disrespecting them.

Earlier on Friday, Tejashwi Yadav joined the protest organized by the Bihar State University Guest Assistant Professor Association. He said that it was not fair to ignore the years of service and hard work of the guest professors who have been providing their services in the universities and colleges of the state for the last several years.

He also called on the Bihar government to soon take a positive decision on regularization of service, permanence and weightage in examinations of already experienced and trained professors. (ANI)

