New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The World Health Organization's approval for the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, is likely to come this month, official sources said Monday.

The WHO has so far approved Covid vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, US pharma majors Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, China's Sinopharm and Oxford-AstraZeneca for emergency use.

Also Read | TNEA Rank List Releasing Tomorrow, Here's How Candidates Can Check Rank List on Official Website tneaonline.org.

Covaxin is one of the six vaccines that have received emergency use authorisation from India's drug regulator and is being used in the nationwide inoculation programme, alongwith Covishield and Sputnik V.

The Centre had told Rajya Sabha in July that all documents required for the WHO's Emergency Use Listing (EUL) have been submitted by Bharat Biotech as of July 9, and the global health body had commenced the review process.

Also Read | NEET Solver Gang Busted in Varanasi, Vegetable Seller’s Daughter Arrested for Taking NEET 2021 Exam For Someone Else For Rs 5 Lakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)