Chennai, September 13: The rank list of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) will be released tomorrow, i.e. on September 14. Once the rank list is announced, candidates who appeared for the examination can check the rank list on the official website- tneaonline.org. The TNEA Rank List can be accessed by candidates on the official website through their application credentials.

According to reports, students need to pay an initial deposit after the release of the TNEA rank list. Once the rank list is released, candidates can access and download it easily on the official website. Take a look at the steps below:

TNEA Rank List: How To Check Online

Candidates need to visit the official website tneaonline.org and login using the email id and password

On the homepage, click on the TNEA rank list link and enter the user ID, password, and other login details as asked

Now click on ‘Submit’

The rank list will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can save the TNEA Rank List and also take a printout for future use.

As per details on the official website, the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2021 (TNEA 2021) is a completely online process that includes Registration, Payments, Choice Filling, Allotment and Confirmation. Candidates are requested to read the instructions given here completely for the successful completion of their Counseling and Admissions.

