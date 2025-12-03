Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 3 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday dismissed the controversy over the luxury watches worn by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, saying that it was the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) that should be asked about its source of funding instead.

Speaking to reporters here, he argued that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have paid their due taxes for their possessions.

"Whatever they have bought, it is after paying their due taxes. Why don't you ask the RSS where they get their funding from? Who gives them donations? Where did they get the money to build a Rs 200-300 crore building?" Kharge said.

When asked about Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's Delhi visit, Kharge said, "What I know is that he has gone to attend a marriage function in Delhi. Every visit to Delhi should not be seen as politics or a conspiracy theory."

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah said he would visit the national capital only to meet top Congress leaders after being called by the party high command.

"Let him go. I will go only if I receive a call. I have not received a call so far," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi fuelled further speculation over the power tussle, saying that the issue could take "thirty months or three years."

"I said it could be thirty months, or it could be three years," Jarkiholi told reporters in Mangaluru.

This comes as senior Congress leader KC Venugopal witnessed a display of internal party dynamics upon his arrival at Mangaluru Airport, with party workers chanting conflicting slogans in favour of Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.

As this happened, Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara said he does not wish to comment further on recent political differences, stating that any minor issues have been resolved.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwar said, "I dont want to comment unnecessarily. It's all over now. Whatever little difference was there, if it was there, has been resolved."

Speculation in political circles has intensified after Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar flew to Delhi on Wednesday afternoon. (ANI)

