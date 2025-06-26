New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) As US President Donald Trump once again claimed to have brokered peace between India and Pakistan, Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale on Thursday questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not countering the claim publicly.

In a post on X, Gokhale shared a video of the US president's claim and wrote, "For the 100th time, US President Trump claims at NATO Summit that he stopped the war between India & Pakistan."

"Why is 56" (56 inch) PM Modi so scared to counter him publicly? OR - did Modi really bow down to US pressure? If true, that'd be shameful," he said.

At a press briefing after the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands on Wednesday, Trump repeated his claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan and told the two countries that America would not do trade with them if continued with the fighting.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Trump has repeated the claim several times that he "helped settle" the tensions between India and Pakistan.

However, India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

In a nearly 35-minute phone call with Trump last week, Modi firmly stated that India does not and will "never accept" mediation and that the discussions between Indian and Pakistani militaries on cessation of military actions were initiated at Islamabad's request.

