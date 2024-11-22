New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Amid alleged bribery and fraud allegations by the US prosecutors against Gautam Adani, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Friday took a dig at the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy led Telangana government and questioned why is the Congress state not cancelling business ties with Adani group despite Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's request.

"The man who is wrong in Maharashtra, whose investment is not right for Maharashtra, whose Dharavi project in Maharashtra is not right, then how he suddenly becomes good after crossing the border. How did an investment of crores come into being? The Telangana Government has signed an MoU with Adani's company. We are asking Rahul ji and Revanth ji only one question, if a small country like Kenya can cut off its entire business with Adani? Then why is the Telangana government, which is a Congress state, not cancelling it even after Rahul Gandhi's request?" said KT Rama Rao.

Hitting out further he said, "Rahul Gandhi himself says that no one gives 30 or 40 crores like this, so why did Adani give you a hundred crores, disclose this also once and we request...If Adani is not good for the country, as Rahul Gandhi says, then how will it be good for us? Please answer once about this. Rahul Gandhi can't be running with the hair and hunting with the hound that is not how this works, he has to take a stand, if he's clear in his mind that Adani is a fraud, then his government in Telangana needs to cancel all the MoUs..."

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi called for Adani's arrest and said that it is "clear" and "established" that the Adani Group Chairman has broken both American and Indian laws.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties on Thursday pressed for a JPC probe into alleged bribery allegations with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleging that a key player in the "corruption scandal" is the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a Government of India company.

The Adani Group has denied the allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green. While the BJP said the law will take its own course and slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

