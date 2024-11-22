Delhi, November 22: The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has issued admit cards for the recruitment of Assistant (Class III) posts. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, with the last date to print applications set for November 26, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 500 Assistant vacancies.

The Phase I Preliminary Examination will take place on November 30, 2024, followed by the Phase II Main Examination on December 28, 2024. The online application process for this drive commenced on October 24 and concluded on November 11, 2024.

NICL Assistant Admit Card 2024: Steps to Download

Visit the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the admit card of 500 Assistants link Fill your details and download the admit card Take a print the admit card for future reference

The selection process consists of three stages:

Preliminary Examination (Phase I): A 60-minute online test with sections on English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude, each with a 20-minute time limit.

Main Examination (Phase II): A 120-minute test covering Reasoning, English, Numerical Ability, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge.

Regional Language Test: A qualifying test to assess proficiency in the regional language of the applied state.

Candidates must clear all stages to progress, with the final merit list determined by Main Examination and Regional Language Test scores. A 0.25-mark penalty applies for incorrect answers in both Phase I and II exams.

Applicants are advised to prepare thoroughly for the structured exam and adhere to deadlines to ensure eligibility.

