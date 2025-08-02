Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant on Friday hit out at retired Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officer Mehboob Mujawar over his recent claims regarding Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, questioning why he had remained silent for several years.

His remarks came after Mujawar alleged that he was instructed to "arrest" the RSS chief amid the controversy surrounding the acquittal of all accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

While speaking to ANI, Arvind Sawant said, "...Did someone keep him tongue-tied? Did he become a BJP man today? Na BJP ka bann, no Congress ka bann, sacchai ka bann. Speak the truth... Aise log kameene hote hain."

Commenting on former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' reported statement that "terrorism was never and will never be saffron", the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said, "Terrorists have no colour...Does a rapist have a caste or religion? He is a rapist. A terrorist is a terrorist. 'Bhgawa' can never be 'aatankvaad', 'Bhgawa' is always 'rashtravaad'. Terrorism has nothing to do with it..."

Earlier in the day, Mehboob Mujawar said that he was jailed for refusing to carry out the orders that came from his bosses, including former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who was the Additional Commissioner of the ATS at that time.

"I didn't make any allegations, but presented what has been on the record. It has been proved in court. It is not about political pressure; rather, my boss, Param Bir Singh, and other top officials instructed me to arrest Mohan Bhagwat. There was this concept of 'bhagwa atankwaad (saffron terror)' running in the media. However, I refused to do this and was punished for it. I was arrested and put in jail. I was defamed," Mujawar told ANI.

"I can request that the families of those who died in the bomb blast be given maximum compensation. The court announced Rs 2 lakh compensation, but they should be given more," he added.

Mujawar's remarks come after the Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Mumbai acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, stating that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and 95 others injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque at Bhikku Chowk in Malegaon city. Initially, 11 people were named as accused in the case, but the court framed charges against only seven, including former MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.

Meanwhile, the lawyer representing the victims' families has stated that the acquittal of the accused will be challenged in the High Court. (ANI)

