Jaipur, Feb 10 (PTI) Condemning the behaviour of the BJP in the assembly on the REET issue, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday asked the Saffron party why the paper leak cases in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana were not given to CBI.

The BJP is demanding the CBI inquiry in the REET paper leak and kept creating an uproar in the House with the demand, leading to four adjournments. Later, four BJP MLAs were also suspended for the rest of the session due to the ruckus on Thursday.

The chief minister said the BJP does not want discussion on development issues, therefore, creating disruption in the proceedings of the House.

"BJP leaders of the state are constantly creating ruckus at the behest of someone so that timely recruitments are not done and they can defame the government. In this way, instead of discussing the issues of development of the state, the opposition is doing the work of tarnishing the dignity of the house," he tweeted in Hindi.

The CM said the BJP instigated the youths and created a kind of violent atmosphere due to which the REET Level 2 exam was cancelled by the government.

"I said earlier also that organized gangs of paper leaks, making fake degrees etc., in different states are causing problems in all examinations, " he said.

Gehlot said papers of Police Constable exam in Haryana, SDO, RAEO and Nurse Recruitment Exam in Madhya Pradesh, Daroga Recruitment in UP, UPPCL Recruitment, UP Lower Subordinate Exam, Village Development Officer, UP PAT, UP TET Exam, UGC NET 2021, NEET conducted by Central Government, SSC-CGL recruitment, general duty recruitment in the Army, etc., were leaked and all the examinations had to be cancelled.

"Only the agencies there investigated the paper leaks in the states. BJP should tell why the investigation of all these recruitments was not given to CBI?" he asked.

The REET exam was held in September last year. After it came to light that the paper was leaked, the BJP raised the demand for the CBI inquiry, while alleging the involvement of some ministers and bureaucrats in the leak.

Special Operation Group of Rajasthan Police is conducting the investigation in the case and has arrested around 38 persons so far.

The state government recently cancelled level 2 of the REET -2021.

Gehlot also said that the Non-Secretariat Clerk exam proposed on 13th February in Gujarat has been postponed today. He said this exam has been postponed thrice in four years.

