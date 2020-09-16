New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The government told Parliament on Wednesday that while it is committed to bringing a uniform civil code in accordance with a constitutional mandate, the issue requires wider consultations.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said according to Article 44 of the Constitution, the state shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.

"The Government is committed to honour this Constitutional mandate. However, this requires wide-scale consultations," he said.

Bringing a uniform civil code in the country has been a promise made by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its election manifestos.

