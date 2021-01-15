Tezpur (Assam), Jan 15 (PTI) Forest department personnel in Assam on Friday shot dead a wild buffalo in self-defence after it attempted to attack them, officials said.

The buffalo has been creating havoc over the last few days, killing two persons and injuring three others.

Divisional Forest Officer of Kaziranga Sixth Addition, Mukut Das, told PTI the wild buffalo had to be shot dead by guards of the Biswanath Wildlife Division, after it ventured out of the forests and attacked them.

Locals had on Thursday set ablaze the Biswanath Wildlife Forest Range Office and a vehicle, after the animal killed a man from Biswanath Matok village, the officials said.

The injured persons, including a woman and a child, are undergoing treatment at Biswanath Civil Hospital, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)