Imphal, Feb 10 (PTI) Manipur minister Y Khemchand on Monday said BJP leaders will abide by whatever decision the party high command takes to resolve the leadership crisis in the state.

Khemchand made the statement shortly after BJP North East in-charge Sambit Patra held closed-door meetings with several party legislators at a hotel in Imphal to decide the next course of action.

According to party sources, Patra met Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata, education minister Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, BJP MLA Th Radheshyam, and municipal administration and housing development minister Khemchand, separately.

Amidst growing discontent within the state BJP and calls for a change in leadership, N Biren Singh tendered his resignation as Manipur chief minister to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday.

The governor accepted his resignation, along with that of his council of ministers, and requested him to continue in office until alternative arrangements were made.

"Whatever decision the high command takes, we will accept. The problem is over. The focus now is on how to restore peace," Khemchand told reporters.

Asked about the possibility of reconciliation between the two communities, Khemchand said, "Yes, I believe it will begin soon. According to the system of our party, whatever the high command decides, we must accept it, and all members will follow that decision."

Khemchand has been vocal against the Biren Singh government for failing to restore peace and normalcy. He often remarked, "In the state's 2,000-year-old written history, there has never been a time when a valley resident could not step into the hills."

Sources said BJP legislators are likely to hold more meetings in the next 48 hours, either in Imphal or elsewhere, to discuss the situation further.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across the state capital, especially in sensitive areas such as Sanjenthong, Singjamei, Moirangkhom, Keisampat, and Kangla Gate, to maintain order.

