Chandigarh, Mar 7 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the state will bring legislation exempting tractors from the rule that bans diesel vehicles older than 10 years from plying in NCR areas.

The NGT has taken a stand that plying of diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years respectively will not be allowed in the National Capital Region area, Khattar told the Assembly.

"We have conveyed verbally as well as in writing that this (order) should not be implemented with strictness. But still I give assurance that we have taken exemption for tractors earlier too, and we will bring legislation in this session to seek exemption for tractors till 2025," he said, replying to the debate on the governor's address during the ongoing Budget session.

A few days ago too, Khattar had said that tractors should not be included in the policy issued by the central government to ban diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years respectively from plying in the NCR.

Touching on another issue, Khattar reiterated that the area within a radius of up to 100 km around Delhi should be kept in the National Capital Region (NCR).

He said that out of the 22 districts of Haryana, 14 are affected by NCR policies and nearly 57 per cent area of the state comes under the NCR.

The government has received several representations from elected representatives and the people as well who have pointed out practical difficulties being faced by far-off districts due to various norms that are applicable to cities like Gurugram, Khattar said.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, however, suggested that in the long run, the districts which are part of the NCR are going to benefit.

On students from Haryana who were stuck in Ukraine, Khattar said that out of nearly 1,800, 1,480 have returned and others too will be brought back safely.

"We have also set up a cell at the Mumbai airport to facilitate the state residents returning from Ukraine," he added.

With opposition parties often cornering the BJP-JJP government of the state over unemployment, citing Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) figures, Khattar said the CMIE figures are baseless.

In December 2021, a CMIE report said there was 34 per cent unemployment in Haryana. In January, 2022, it said it is 25-26 per cent, Khattar added. "They are defaming the state."

To this, Congress leader Hooda intervened and said the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government quoted CMIE reports for their state in its advertisements.

"There cannot be different yardsticks adopted by CMIE for different states," Hooda added.

Khattar replied, "In 2017, in one of the months, CMIE had shown the unemployment rate of Haryana as two per cent... They may at some stage say even 100 per cent are unemployed here. They have no parameters to follow."

Citing data from the state government's Parivar Pehchan Patra (family id), Khattar said eight lakh have accepted they are unemployed "which means around five-six per cent people in the state are unemployed".

On the Anganwadi workers' strike, the chief minister said only 35 per cent of them were on a stir as some political leaders, especially people belonging to the Left parties, "are instigating these workers to sit on dharna".

Haryana is giving the highest honorarium to Anganwadi workers and helpers, he asserted.

During Khattar's reply, Congress members, including Hooda, countered the chief minister on the government reducing the earlier condition of 15 years for domicile to five years now.

Khattar, however, pointed out that in Haryana in the year 1975, the domicile condition was three years, while at present, in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi it is three years, in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, it is five years, and in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, it is six years.

He said work done by the state government has ensured all-round development of Haryana in the last seven years.

