Patna (Bihar) [India], November 23 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that his party will continue to raise the issues of corruption and make them public.

Speaking to media when asked if Bihar minister Mewalal Choudhary's resignation is a victory for him, Tejashwi said, "The mandate in the polls was for a change and everyone knew in which scam FIR was filed against Mewalal. Despite that, he won and was made Education Minister. I have been raising my voice before."

"We demanded his (Mewalal's) resignation and it happened. We will continue to raise issues of corruption and bring them in public," he said.

Bihar Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary was on Thursday given additional charge of the education department, following the resignation of Mewalal Choudhary over corruption allegations.

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan appointed Ashok Chaudhary as the education minister on the recommendation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Mewalal Choudhary was among the 14 ministers who were sworn in on November 16 as part of Nitish Kumar's new term as Bihar chief minister. (ANI)

