India News | Will Govt Lock Up IIP Nos in Safe Vault: Chidambaram

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2020 09:20 PM IST
New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday hit out at the BJP-led government bat the Centre for not releasing the IIP numbers for April 2020 and wondered if it would lock them up in a safe vault to be opened after 20 years.

"Economy is in safe hands, says the FM. It is in such 'safe' hands that the government will not release the IIP numbers for April 2020! Will the government lock up the IIP numbers in a safe vault to be opened only after 20 years," he asked on Twitter.

The month of April saw imposition of a lockdown across the country to contain the COVID pandemic.

In view of the lockdown, industrial activity was badly hit during the month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

