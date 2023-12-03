New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) With the BJP headed for a big win in three states in the assembly polls, Union minister and the party's Rajasthan election in-charge Pralhad Joshi Sunday said people have endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and rejected the Congress' false promises.

The results show that people accept Modi's "guarantee of delivering on guarantees" and also recognise that the Congress only makes promises but never fulfils them, he said.

The BJP had been pitching "Modi's guarantee" as a counter to the Congress' plank of welfare guarantees.

On when the name of the new chief minister of Rajasthan will be decided, Joshi said it would happen "very soon and smoothly" with the guidance of the BJP's central leadership and in consultation with its newly-elected MLAs.

BJP leader from Rajasthan and Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's 'magic' has not worked in the desert state where people have embraced Modi's guarantee of delivering on the party's guarantees.

Meghwal also praised Joshi's handling of the polls as the party's election in-charge, saying he heard out everyone and worked with a fair mind.

This is the second state after Uttarakhand where the Karnataka leader, who maintains a low profile and has been credited for taking everyone along in Rajasthan where the party has many satraps and chief ministerial aspirants, was made in charge of the assembly polls.

On the poll results in Telangana where the Congress was set to emerge victorious, Joshi said the party benefitted from anti-incumbency against the BRS and that the BJP needs to grow further there.

Joshi, who holds the Parliamentary Affairs portfolio in the Union cabinet, said if the opposition disrupts Parliament's upcoming Winter session starting Monday, it will face worse results than what has come today.

