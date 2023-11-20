Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 20 (ANI): Following the Odisha government's proposed decision permitting tribals in the state to sell their land to non-tribals, the Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the move and warned that it may hit the streets if the government does not roll back its decision.

"BJP will raise this issue in the Assembly during the Winter session, which will start from tomorrow. We will also hit the streets if the government does not withdraw the Cabinet decision," Odisha BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi said at a press conference in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Majhi demanded a complete withdrawal of the contentious decision saying that it may lead to tribals becoming "landless".

"This decision may lead to tribals becoming landless. The government has only put on hold the cabinet decision. We want its complete roll back," BJP chief whip and Terming Naveen Patnaik's government anti-tribal, Majhi said,

The Odisha government on Friday announced to put on hold, the cabinet decision to amend laws enabling tribals to sell their land to non-tribals after Opposition parties protested. This came after strong criticism from the BJP and Congress over this issue.

"The proposed Amendment to Regulation-2 of 1956 discussed in the Cabinet meeting held on 14th November 2023, regarding transfer of Tribal lands has been withheld," Odisha Revenue Minister Sudam Marndi said in a post on 'X' on Thursday. (ANI)

