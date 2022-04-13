New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday said a proposal will be moved to station mobile units at each sub-division so that children in distress can be reached on time.

He was speaking at the launch of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) Children's Helpline Response System.

The DCPCR has been provided 10 vehicles by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation for the response system.

"We will bring a proposal to have mobile units at each sub-division to reach children in time if they are in distress," Gahlot said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was also present at the event, said that help will reach children within 30 minutes.

"I want that no children should be in distress," he said.

