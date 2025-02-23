Jammu, Feb 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra on Sunday said his party would not rest till the central government fulfils its commitment to restore the Union Territory's statehood.

He also asked the local unit of the BJP to explain whether the commitment was another "jumla" of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Addressing a workers' convention at Muthi here as part of the Congress' 15-day campaign to press for restoration of statehood, Karra slammed the BJP for the "continued neglect of the most popular demand" of the people of Jammu and Kashmir by the Centre.

"Was it (statehood commitment) like the several other jumlas of the Modi government which were never fulfilled?" Karra said.

However, he said the Congress would not rest till the central government fulfils the commitment made in Parliament, the Supreme Court and public rallies during last year's Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

"Most surprising is the total silence of the local BJP unit and party MLAs," he said.

Karra said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are suffering in the absence of powers with the elected government, while various sections like unemployed youth, daily wagers and workers have been waiting for justice for decades together.

The Congress leader said the Dogras of Jammu are the worst hit and the most hurt by the “loss of identity, status, dignity and rights” to protect their land, jobs and natural resources which are being “looted and taken over” by influential outsiders besides the invasion of their culture and language.

In August 2019, the Centre revoked Article 370 granting special status to J&K and also bifurcated the erstwhile state into two UTs.

Accusing the BJP of dividing the people on communal lines, he said, "Our ideology is based on unity in diversity while BJP believes in division and communalism for votes."

