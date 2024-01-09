Chandigarh, Dec 9 (PTI) With many state Congress leaders objecting to rallies being conducted by Navjot Singh Sidhu, newly appointed Punjab affairs in-charge Devender Yadav on Tuesday said he will speak to the former state unit chief on the concerns over the issue.

Ahead of seat-sharing talks with AAP in Punjab, Yadav is on a three-day visit during which he will be meeting the state unit office bearers including sitting and former MPs and MLAs and block presidents

During the meeting on Tuesday, discussion took place on many issues including an alliance with the AAP for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and discipline in the state unit, said Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Replying to a question on rallies being held by Sidhu, Yadav said it has come to his knowledge during the meetings.

"I have taken details and I will speak to Sidhu ji," he told reporters.

Punjab Congress chief Warring, while speaking to reporters on Tuesday, said whoever breaks the party discipline, action will be taken against him or her by the party.

Asked whether Sidhu was violating discipline, Yadav, however, said, "It has to be seen and understood and thereafter, I will comment."

"He (Sidhu) will meet me tomorrow and I will discuss with him the kind of concerns that have come up," Yadav added.

Party sources said many party leaders during the meeting with Yadav sought steps to "discipline" Sidhu.

More than a dozen party leaders stayed away from the meeting, with some linking it to the party not taking any action against Sidhu, who has held three public meetings- two in Bathinda and one in Hoshiarpur - without the participation of senior state leaders.

The rally of the former cricketer at Mehraj village in Bathinda on December 17 had evoked a sharp reaction from several Congress leaders including Partap Singh Bajwa who had asked Sidhu to join the party's programmes instead of setting up his "own stage".

Yadav said his meetings with state leaders will provide him with a clear understanding of the Punjab unit's position ahead of the upcoming elections.

"I am committed to engaging with every leader, worker, and official to address their concerns," he said.

Meanwhile, asked about Sidhu's rallies, senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa refused to comment, saying he does not have any good relations with him.

On the possible alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party, former Punjab deputy chief minister Randhawa said, "Discussions on this matter will be held with the high command in New Delhi.

"I can assure you that the concerns of the state leadership and the state as a whole will not be disregarded and will be taken into account when making a decision."

Warring said the state unit was preparing to contest all 13 seats in Punjab.

Several party leaders in the Punjab Congress are against any alliance with the ruling AAP in the state for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

