Chandigarh, Apr 8 (PTI) The AAP's Anandpur Sahib candidate Malvinder Singh Kang on Monday said he will take the work done by the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab to the people and seek their votes.

Kang, the AAP's Punjab unit chief spokesperson, started his campaign on Monday by offering prayers at Takht Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib and Naina Devi temple.

Beginning his campaign from the Sohana gurdwara in Mohali, Kang passed through Kharar, Kurali and Singh Bhagwant Pura, among other places.

He was accompanied by AAP MLAs, including Kulwant Singh, Dinesh Chadha, and Minister Harjot Bains.

Anandpur Sahib is currently held by the Congress' Manish Tewari.

Kang thanked the AAP leadership, including party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Mann, for fielding him.

Exuding confidence about his victory, Kang told reporters that he will raise the voice of the people in Parliament, besides protecting their rights.

"We will live up to the expectation of the people," he said.

Kang claimed that the AAP's fight is for the future of Punjab's future generations while rival party candidates are fighting for their own futures.

The Mann government has carried out several "pro-people" work in the state in the past two years, Kang said.

"From giving government jobs to strengthening the farming community, curbing corruption to providing free electricity, a lot of work has been done by the Mann government. We will go door to door with this agenda," he said.

Kang said Anandpur Sahib has potential for tourism while Rupnagar has potential for watersports. There is a lot of talent for sports such as football and volleyball in Balachaur, Banga and Nawanshahr.

"Besides, we will fight for protecting the rights of states under the federal structure," the AAP leader said.

Kang is one of the AAP's most prominent faces in the state.

He joined the AAP in July 2021, having quit the BJP in October 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws. He was the state general secretary of the BJP and a prominent Sikh face in the party's core committee.

Kang has also been a two-time president of the Panjab University Students' Council.

Polling for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1.

