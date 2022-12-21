Surajpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 20 (ANI): On being asked how he plans to win the upcoming assembly elections and the faith of the party MLAs, Chhattisgarh State Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Tuesday just said that he would take some crucial decisions before the polls.

He made the comment at a meeting of the Development Authority in Surajpur.

The senior Congress leader was asked a tricky question by the reporters.

It is said, the workers of the party did not get motivated as he did not take up the responsibility of the Chief Minister earlier.

How is he planning to win the upcoming election and the trust of the MLAs?

In reply Deo said, "Hey, that's how the workers think. Let me take some decision for myself. Then I will talk to the workers." (ANI)

