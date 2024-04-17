Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win all five seats in Uttarakhand and that people will bless Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a third term.

Notably, the campaigning for the elections will end this evening, as the first phase of the elections is scheduled to be held on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said, "The public is ready to bring PM Modi to power again. The people are excited and everyone wants to contribute to this festival of democracy. The poll campaign has been completed. Last time also, the BJP won five seats, this time also, we will win all the seats."

Speaking on the occasion of Ram Navami, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister said this is a "proud moment" for the country as Lord Ram has returned to his birthplace after 500 years.

"This Ram Navami is very special for all the devotees of Lord Ram. I performed 'kanya poojan' today. It's very emotional that Lord Ram has returned to his home after 500 years and celebrating his birth anniversary. This is a proud moment and we all have got the opportunity to witness this moment because of our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his leadership," he said.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya witnessed the unique event at noon as the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol was anointed with a ray of sunlight, known as 'Surya Tilak' on the occasion of Ram Navami today.

This is the first Ram Navami after the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Lord Ram by PM Modi on January 22 in Ayodhya.

Speaking on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), he said that the BJP has always called for the implementation of the UCC and affirmed hope that the whole country will benefit from the legislation that was passed by the state of Uttarakhand last year.

"The UCC legislation has been passed in Uttarakhand, it has also been approved by the President. The BJP's election manifesto has also mentioned the need for UCC. Since independence, it has been our party's resolve to bring a uniform law for every religion and every caste. UCC is also mentioned in Section 44 of our Constitution. So, we have gone ahead in the direction of bringing UCC. We will implement it soon. I hope the whole country benefits from the 'gangotri' of UCC that has started in Uttarakhand," Dhami further said.

Notably, Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand, Bill 2024, seeks to "govern and regulate the laws related to marriage and divorce, successions, live-in relationships, and matters related thereto," was passed in the Assembly in February this year following a two-day discussion.

The Lok Sabha elections for all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand are scheduled to take place in a single phase on April 19. To increase voter turnout in the hill state, more than 11,000 polling booths are being set up across the state. The counting of votes is scheduled on June 4.

Notably, the BJP won all five seats in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections and will be looking forward to repeating its performance. (ANI)

