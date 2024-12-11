New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday targeted the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), asking whether the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party will have the courage to support the opposition's motion seeking the removal of the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"Will Jagan party have the courage to support the opposition's motion on the Rajya Sabha Chairman issue, or will he stay loyal to Modi and Shah while making empty statements?" Manickam Tagore said in a post on X.

He was reacting to a YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy's post on X where he supported the proposals of several leaders of the parties in the INDIA bloc for West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to take over the leadership of the Opposition bloc.

"Hon'ble West Bengal Chief Minister Didi Mamta Ji is an ideal candidate to lead the INDIA alliance as she has the required political and electoral experience to head an alliance. Didi is also the CM of a large state with 42 Lok Sabha seats and has proven herself time and again," Vijayasai Reddy said in the post.

NCP(SP) leader Sharad Pawar first supported Mamata Banerjee after she showedf interest in leading the INDIA bloc. After Pawar, many leaders of the alliance including RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav backed Banerjee.

The Opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday submitted a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to the Secretary General of the Upper House.

In a post on X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the INDIA group had no option but to formally submit a no-confidence motion against the Rajya Sabha Chairman for the extremely "partisan manner."

"ALL parties belonging to the INDIA group have had no option but to formally submit a no-confidence motion against the learned Hon'ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha for the extremely partisan manner in which he has been conducting the proceedings of the Council of States. It has been a very painful decision for the INDIA parties to take, but in the interests of parliamentary democracy, they have had to take this step. The motion has just been submitted to the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha," Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

TMC leader Sagarika Ghosh said, "TMC has walked out of the Rajya Sabha. In pursuit of our constitutional rights, in order to protect constitutional parliamentary democracy, we have given in our resolution of no-confidence. We have given it because the Modi government is murdering Parliament. The opposition is not being allowed to raise people's issues." (ANI)

