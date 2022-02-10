New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) It was a windy Thursday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 9.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

According to the Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the city, the relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 97 percent.

There was also a shallow fog in the morning, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The weather department has forecast strong surface winds during the daytime.

The air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the ‘poor' category.

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 249 on Thursday morning, according to the latest estimates of the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 were 249 and 146, respectively. While PM 10 was in the 'satisfactory' category, PM2.5 was in the 'moderate' category.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 21.8 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

